Federico Coria will face Francisco Cerundolo in the Nordea Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 21.

Cerundolo has -275 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals with a win over Coria (+210).

Federico Coria vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Friday, July 21

Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Location: Båstad, Sweden

Court Surface: Clay

Federico Coria vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 73.3% chance to win.

Federico Coria Francisco Cerundolo +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Federico Coria vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Coria took down No. 437-ranked Leo Borg, 6-4, 6-2.

Cerundolo made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 77-ranked Luca van Assche 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In his 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Coria has played an average of 25.0 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

Coria has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Cerundolo has played 58 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.8% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In 30 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Cerundolo has averaged 25.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.4% of the games.

In head-to-head matchups, Coria has five wins, while Cerundolo has two. In their last matchup on February 10, 2023, Coria was victorious 6-3, 3-0.

In terms of sets, Coria has secured 10 against Cerundolo (66.7%), while Cerundolo has captured five.

Coria has the advantage in 135 total games against Cerundolo, claiming 74 of them.

In their seven matches against each other, Coria and Cerundolo are averaging 19.3 games and 2.1 sets.

