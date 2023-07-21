Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .198 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), with more than one RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season (17 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.181
|AVG
|.213
|.261
|OBP
|.293
|.386
|SLG
|.506
|7
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Marsh (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.