Right now the New York Giants have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Giants and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in ), and it allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:22 AM ET.