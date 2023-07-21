The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 95 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .427.

Torres enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 95), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has driven home a run in 24 games this year (25.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 45.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .243 AVG .284 .327 OBP .337 .422 SLG .432 15 XBH 14 9 HR 5 22 RBI 17 31/23 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings