Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 95 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .427.
- Torres enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 95), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven home a run in 24 games this year (25.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 45.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.243
|AVG
|.284
|.327
|OBP
|.337
|.422
|SLG
|.432
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|31/23
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Marsh (0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
