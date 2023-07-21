Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .250.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 14 games this season (20.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.235 AVG .264
.269 OBP .342
.357 SLG .377
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
13/4 K/BB 24/13
5 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.