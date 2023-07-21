After batting .179 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Alec Marsh) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .210 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.8%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Trevino has driven home a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 15 of 52 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .259 .354 SLG .267 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings