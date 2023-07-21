Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .179 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Alec Marsh) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .210 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Trevino has driven home a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 15 of 52 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.259
|.354
|SLG
|.267
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
