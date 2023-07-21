In the Swiss Open Gstaad quarterfinals on Friday, Juan Pablo Varillas takes on Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

With -190 odds, Varillas is the favorite against Ramos-Vinolas (+145) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 65.5% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Albert Ramos-Vinolas -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

Varillas advanced past Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over No. 42-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Varillas has played 33 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Varillas has played 26 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas is averaging 25.4 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.4% of those games.

On clay, Ramos-Vinolas has played 25 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Ramos-Vinolas has put up a 3-1 record versus Varillas. Their most recent meeting on May 21, 2023, at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, was won by Varillas 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Ramos-Vinolas has secured six against Varillas (66.7%), while Varillas has clinched three.

Ramos-Vinolas and Varillas have squared off in 87 total games, with Ramos-Vinolas taking 49 and Varillas capturing 38.

In four matches between Varillas and Ramos-Vinolas, they have played 21.8 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.