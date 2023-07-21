Justin Turner -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Turner has gotten a hit in 67 of 93 games this season (72.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (34.4%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 40 games this season (43.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (50.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .314 AVG .262 .371 OBP .345 .468 SLG .488 17 XBH 20 6 HR 9 31 RBI 30 31/14 K/BB 34/21 1 SB 3

