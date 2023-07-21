Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Royals Player Props
|Yankees vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Royals
|Yankees vs Royals Odds
|Yankees vs Royals Prediction
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .232.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.0%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Higashioka has an RBI in 20 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (26.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.261
|AVG
|.207
|.297
|OBP
|.241
|.551
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.