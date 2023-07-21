On Friday, July 21, 2023, the New York Liberty (14-5) take the court against the Washington Mystics (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Mystics are 9-10-0 ATS this season.

New York is 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

So far this season, 11 out of the Liberty's 18 games have hit the over.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 19 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.