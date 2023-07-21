Lorenzo Musetti will meet Filip Misolic in the Nordea Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 21.

Musetti has -700 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals over Misolic (+450).

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Filip Misolic Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has an 87.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Filip Misolic -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 75-ranked Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 on Wednesday, Musetti advanced to the quarterfinals.

Misolic reached the quarterfinals by defeating No. 159-ranked Jozef Kovalik 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 28 matches on clay over the past year, Musetti has played an average of 21.7 games (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

Misolic has played 24 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.3% of those games.

On clay, Misolic has played 11 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Musetti and Misolic have not matched up on the court.

