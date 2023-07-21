Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59 ranking) will meet Alex Michelsen (No. 190) in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open on Friday, July 21.

In the Quarterfinal, McDonald is favored over Michelsen, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Alex Michelsen -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

McDonald defeated Li Tu 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Michelsen won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 against James Duckworth in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

McDonald has played 24.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, McDonald has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of games.

In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Michelsen is averaging 25.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of those games.

On grass courts, Michelsen has played five matches and averaged 29.2 games per match (29.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

This is the first time that McDonald and Michelsen have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.