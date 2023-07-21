Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59 ranking) will meet Alex Michelsen (No. 190) in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open on Friday, July 21.
In the Quarterfinal, McDonald is favored over Michelsen, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 21
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Alex Michelsen
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|53.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.4
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights
- McDonald defeated Li Tu 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Michelsen won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 against James Duckworth in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- McDonald has played 24.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On grass, McDonald has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of games.
- In his 11 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Michelsen is averaging 25.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of those games.
- On grass courts, Michelsen has played five matches and averaged 29.2 games per match (29.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that McDonald and Michelsen have played in the last five years.
