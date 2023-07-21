Maria Camila Osorio Serrano will face Mayar Sherif in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 21.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Osorio Serrano (-110), Sherif is favored to win with -115 odds.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has a 53.5% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Mayar Sherif -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +750 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

Osorio Serrano is looking to stay on track after a 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 159-ranked Erika Andreeva in Thursday's Round of 16.

Sherif reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 353-ranked Sofya Lansere 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Osorio Serrano has played 22.5 games per match in her 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 14 matches on clay over the past year, Osorio Serrano has played an average of 21.4 games.

In the past 12 months, Sherif has played 33 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.4% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On clay courts, Sherif has played 16 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Sherif has defeated Osorio Serrano two times in three matches. Sherif won their most recent match 7-6, 4-2 in the Round of 32 of the Abierto GNP Seguros on February 28, 2023.

Sherif has claimed four sets against Osorio Serrano (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Osorio Serrano's two.

Sherif and Osorio Serrano have squared off in 53 total games, with Sherif winning 29 and Osorio Serrano capturing 24.

In their three matches against each other, Osorio Serrano and Sherif are averaging 17.7 games and two sets.

