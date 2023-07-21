Maria Timofeeva (No. 246 ranking) will take on Kaja Juvan (No. 169) in the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, July 21.

In the Quarterfinal, Juvan is the favorite against Timofeeva, with -350 odds against the underdog's +260.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kaja Juvan Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kaja Juvan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 77.8% chance to win.

Maria Timofeeva Kaja Juvan +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +200 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kaja Juvan Trends and Insights

Timofeeva is coming off a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 110-ranked Diana Shnaider in Thursday's Round of 16.

Juvan reached the quarterfinals by defeating No. 216-ranked Astra Sharma 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Timofeeva has played 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match.

On clay, Timofeeva has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.6 games per match while winning 57.6% of games.

Juvan is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.8% of those games.

Juvan has averaged 22.0 games per match and 8.8 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Timofeeva and Juvan have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.