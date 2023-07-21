In the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, Nadia Podoroska (ranked No. 80) meets Elina Avanesyan (No. 69).

In this Quarterfinal match versus Podoroska (+120), Avanesyan is favored with -155 odds.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Nadia Podoroska vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 60.8% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Elina Avanesyan +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +450 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Nadia Podoroska vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

By beating No. 377-ranked Anna Siskova 6-3, 6-0 on Thursday, Podoroska reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Avanesyan took down No. 144-ranked Anna Bondar, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Podoroska has played 20.7 games per match in her 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Podoroska has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 20.6 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Avanesyan is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Avanesyan has played 13 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Podoroska and Avanesyan have not met on the court.

