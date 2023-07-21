The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 230 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .208 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 29 of 65 games this year (44.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (12.3%).

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (30.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .206 AVG .211 .238 OBP .300 .330 SLG .295 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 13 22/3 K/BB 23/12 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings