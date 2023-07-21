In the Swiss Open Gstaad quarterfinals on Friday, Pedro Cachin faces Jaume Munar.

Munar has -120 odds to win a spot in the femifinals against Cachin (-105).

Pedro Cachin vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Cachin vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaume Munar has a 54.5% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Jaume Munar -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +600 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Pedro Cachin vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

Cachin advanced past Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Munar defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 38 matches over the past year across all court types, Cachin has played an average of 26.8 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cachin has played an average of 26.0 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Munar has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.0% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Munar has averaged 23.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 23 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Munar holds a 3-0 record against Cachin. Their most recent meeting on April 3, 2022, at the ATP Challenger Marbella, Spain Men Singles 2022, was won by Munar 6-2, 6-2.

Munar and Cachin have faced off in seven total sets, with Munar clinching six of them and Cachin one.

Munar and Cachin have competed in 70 total games, and Munar has won more often, securing 43 of them.

In three matches between Cachin and Munar, they have played 23.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

