Red Sox vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (51-46) taking on the New York Mets (45-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.
- Boston is 22-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 486.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|L 10-4
|James Paxton vs Marcus Stroman
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|W 11-5
|Kutter Crawford vs Justin Steele
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|W 7-0
|Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn
|July 18
|@ Athletics
|L 3-0
|Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina
|July 19
|@ Athletics
|L 6-5
|Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 21
|Mets
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga
|July 22
|Mets
|-
|James Paxton vs Max Scherzer
|July 23
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 25
|Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton
|July 26
|Braves
|-
|James Paxton vs Spencer Strider
|July 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Webb
