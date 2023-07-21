Francisco Lindor and Justin Turner are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox square off at Fenway Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Crawford has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 4.0 7 3 3 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 5.2 3 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 25 6.0 5 4 4 4 1 at Twins Jun. 20 5.0 6 0 0 5 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Turner has recorded 103 hits with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.358/.478 on the season.

Turner hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 90 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.324/.514 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has put up 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .229/.318/.458 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has put up 66 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .204/.304/.472 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

