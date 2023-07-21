The Boston Red Sox (51-46) host the New York Mets (45-51) to start a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Athletics, and the Mets a series win over the White Sox.

The probable pitchers are Kutter Crawford (4-4) for the Red Sox and Kodai Senga (7-5) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (4-4, 3.61 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (4-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing one hit.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets are sending Senga (7-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 3.20 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to opposing batters.

Senga is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Senga will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.