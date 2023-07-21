In the quarterfinals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Friday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (ranked No. 85) takes on Clara Burel (No. 94).

Sorribes Tormo is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Burel, who is +185.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Clara Burel -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sorribes Tormo advanced past No. 180-ranked Nuria Brancaccio, 6-3, 6-2.

Burel won 6-2, 6-4 against Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Sorribes Tormo has played 20.1 games per match in her 19 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Sorribes Tormo has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 18.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Burel has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Burel has played 12 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Every time Sorribes Tormo and Burel have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Sorribes Tormo has secured the win. The most recent meeting was a 7-6, 6-2 win in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Sorribes Tormo and Burel have played four sets, and Sorribes Tormo has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Sorribes Tormo has captured 25 games (64.1% win rate) against Burel, who has secured 14 games.

In their two matches against each other, Sorribes Tormo and Burel are averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.