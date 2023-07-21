In the Hall of Fame Open quarterfinals on Friday, Tommy Paul takes on John Isner.

Paul carries -225 odds to take home a win versus Isner (+170).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tommy Paul vs. John Isner Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tommy Paul vs. John Isner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tommy Paul John Isner -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +600 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tommy Paul vs. John Isner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paul eliminated No. 434-ranked Ethan Quinn, 6-4, 6-2.

Isner took down Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 64 matches over the past year across all court types, Paul has played an average of 26.4 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Paul has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 27.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.2% of games.

Isner has averaged 29.8 games per match (28.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Isner has averaged 39.0 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 43.6% of those games.

Paul and Isner have met once dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC quarterfinals. Isner won that match 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Isner and Paul have competed in three sets against on another, with Isner capturing two of them.

Isner has the advantage in 30 total games versus Paul, taking 16 of them.

Paul and Isner have matched up one time, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.