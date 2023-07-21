Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (50-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-70) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (5-6) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

This season New York has won two of its three games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 422 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule