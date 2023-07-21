The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Royals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-200). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 34 of the 59 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.6%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, New York has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

New York has played in 96 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-49-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 22-24 24-12 26-35 40-39 10-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.