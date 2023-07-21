How to Watch the Yankees vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in MLB action with 134 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 422 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.254).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Schmidt is looking to secure his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Connor Seabold
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chase Anderson
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Griffin Canning
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
