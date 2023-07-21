Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (50-47) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (28-70) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 21, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (5-6, 4.31 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

New York has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Royals have won in 25, or 29.4%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win eight times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2200 8th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

