Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Royals on July 21, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (5-6) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 19 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 23
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .263/.332/.427 slash line on the season.
- Torres will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .247/.336/.386 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .251/.292/.447 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashing .252/.295/.435 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
