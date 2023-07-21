On Friday, Yannick Hanfmann (No. 46 in the world) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 183) in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Hanfmann carries -185 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals with a win over Medjedovic (+140).

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 64.9% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Hamad Medjedovic -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +700 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

Hanfmann is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 64-ranked Daniel Altmaier in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Medjedovic took down No. 94-ranked Dominic Thiem, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Hanfmann has played 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Hanfmann has played 41 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Medjedovic has competed in 12 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. He averages 26.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

On clay, Medjedovic has played six matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set.

Hanfmann and Medjedovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

