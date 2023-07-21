Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang and his .412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has a double, four home runs and two walks while batting .152.
- Chang has picked up a hit in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Chang has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.138
|AVG
|.162
|.194
|OBP
|.184
|.345
|SLG
|.351
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|11/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Senga (7-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .203 against him.
