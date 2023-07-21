Zizou Bergs (No. 175 ranking) will meet Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Friday, July 21.

In the Quarterfinal, Kecmanovic is favored over Bergs, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zizou Bergs vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zizou Bergs vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Miomir Kecmanovic +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +350 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zizou Bergs vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Bergs is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 victory over No. 118-ranked Jurij Rodionov in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kecmanovic took home the victory against No. 106-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, winning 7-6, 6-1.

In his 21 matches over the past year across all court types, Bergs has played an average of 21.2 games (20.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Bergs has played six matches over the past year, totaling 19.3 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.6% of games.

Kecmanovic has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.1% of the games.

Kecmanovic has averaged 23.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Bergs and Kecmanovic have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.