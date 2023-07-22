On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .280.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 60 of 86 games this season (69.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.9%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (28 of 86), with more than one RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (52.3%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .330 AVG .224 .402 OBP .297 .538 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings