Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Billy McKinney -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .235.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (17.2%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (24.1%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.292
|AVG
|.152
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.688
|SLG
|.182
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|8/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.