DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 55 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (25.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (7.2%).
- He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more runs four times (4.8%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.255
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.272
|.423
|SLG
|.307
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|37/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
