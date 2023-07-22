Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero (.414 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .197.
- In 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), Cordero has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his plate appearances.
- Cordero has driven home a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.147
|AVG
|.250
|.147
|OBP
|.294
|.265
|SLG
|.750
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|9/0
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.70), 60th in WHIP (1.500), and 52nd in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
