The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero (.414 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero has two doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .197.

In 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), Cordero has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.8% of his plate appearances.

Cordero has driven home a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .147 AVG .250 .147 OBP .294 .265 SLG .750 2 XBH 6 1 HR 5 3 RBI 10 9/0 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

