Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- Torres enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|43
|.243
|AVG
|.284
|.326
|OBP
|.337
|.434
|SLG
|.432
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|17
|31/23
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (6-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.70), 60th in WHIP (1.500), and 52nd in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
