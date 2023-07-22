Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harrison Bader (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .243.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.229
|AVG
|.260
|.272
|OBP
|.280
|.417
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|5
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (6-8) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd.
