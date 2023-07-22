After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and eight walks while batting .178.

Peraza has a hit in eight of 16 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

In three games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .190 AVG .167 .346 OBP .355 .190 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 4/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings