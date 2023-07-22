At the end of the first round of the Barracuda Championship, Seung-Yul Noh stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -9.

Looking to place a bet on Seung-Yul Noh at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Noh has finished better than par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Noh has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Noh has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -5 264 1 13 1 1 $359,377

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Noh has one win in his past five starts at this event. His average finish has been 39th.

Noh has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Noh finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,030 yards, 450 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Noh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,324 yards, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be 7,480 yards this week.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 0.38 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 0.60 strokes on those 20 holes.

Noh was better than 100% of the field at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 1.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Noh carded a birdie or better on seven of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Noh did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Noh's 18 birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average (5.2).

At that last competition, Noh's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Noh finished the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Noh had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Noh Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noh's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.