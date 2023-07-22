Stephan Jaeger will play at the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), taking place from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Jaeger at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Jaeger has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Jaeger will look to make the cut for the 10th straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -6 277 0 25 1 3 $2.4M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Jaeger has had an average finish of 42nd at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 22nd-place.

Jaeger made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 475 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Jaeger has played in the past year has been 205 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Jaeger shot better than 97% of the field (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Jaeger recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Jaeger did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Jaeger's six birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Jaeger finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Jaeger finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards

