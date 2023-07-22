The Connecticut Sun's (16-6) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Saturday, July 22 matchup with the Atlanta Dream (12-9) at Gateway Center Arena. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET.

The Sun beat the Dream 82-71 on Thursday when they last played.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.2 2.3 3.3

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (9.5) and assists (8) per game, and also posts 14.8 points. At the other end, she averages 1.9 steals (first in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun with 18.1 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 5.1 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes is posting 11.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Brionna Jones puts up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman puts up 8.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Sun vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -1.5 168.5

