Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (51-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-71) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on July 22.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 35 (58.3%) of those contests.
- New York has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 427 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Luis Severino vs Griffin Canning
|July 18
|@ Angels
|L 5-1
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
