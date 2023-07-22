Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (51-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-71) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on July 22.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Yankees have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 35 (58.3%) of those contests.

New York has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 427 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Yankees Schedule