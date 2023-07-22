Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+190). A 7.5-run total has been set in the game.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -250 +190 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have put together a 35-25 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

New York has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 71.4%.

New York has played in 97 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-49-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-23 22-24 24-12 27-35 41-39 10-8

