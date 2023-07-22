Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 137 total home runs.

New York ranks 16th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (427 total).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.252).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Cole (9-2) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Cole is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 appearances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away - -

