Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Duvall has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).
  • He has homered in six games this season (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duvall has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this year (16 of 37), with more than one RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.282 AVG .213
.329 OBP .300
.521 SLG .492
10 XBH 9
3 HR 4
15 RBI 10
24/4 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Mets will send Carrasco (3-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.