Panna Udvardy (No. 87) will take on Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 83) in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg on Sunday, July 23.

Schmiedlova is getting -250 odds to bring home a victory against Udvardy (+190).

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Panna Udvardy Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Panna Udvardy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Panna Udvardy -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Panna Udvardy Trends and Insights

Schmiedlova lost 5-7, 4-6 versus Claire Liu in the quarterfinals of the Hungarian Grand Prix (her last match).

In the Wimbledon (her last tournament), Udvardy was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 1-6.

In her 31 matches over the past year across all court types, Schmiedlova has played an average of 20.2 games.

Schmiedlova has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.7 games per match.

In her 13 matches in the past year across all court types, Udvardy is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 45.6% of those games.

On clay, Udvardy has played five matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Schmiedlova and Udvardy have played once dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Bari, Italy Women Singles 2022 Round of 16. Udvardy was victorious in that bout 7-6, 6-3.

In two sets between Udvardy and Schmiedlova, Udvardy has yet to drop one.

Udvardy has defeated Schmiedlova in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% winning percentage.

Schmiedlova and Udvardy have played one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

