Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.122 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.332) this season, fueled by 83 hits.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.9%).
- In 37.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.190
|.365
|OBP
|.291
|.460
|SLG
|.281
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|41/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.