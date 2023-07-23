The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.122 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.332) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.9%).

In 37.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 40 .289 AVG .190 .365 OBP .291 .460 SLG .281 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 41/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

