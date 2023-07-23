Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Wong (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 38 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 70), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (15 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.207
|.333
|OBP
|.267
|.474
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|39/8
|K/BB
|46/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.35 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
