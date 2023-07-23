DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .232.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 22 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.255
|AVG
|.209
|.317
|OBP
|.272
|.438
|SLG
|.307
|15
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|38/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles (1-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.96 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
