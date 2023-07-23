Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .200 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this year (57.1%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (24.5%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19 games this year (38.8%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (36.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.187
|AVG
|.213
|.260
|OBP
|.293
|.407
|SLG
|.506
|8
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|18
|25/8
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
