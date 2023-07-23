The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .247 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (22.4%).

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .237 AVG .260 .279 OBP .280 .423 SLG .429 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 14 17/4 K/BB 13/2 6 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings